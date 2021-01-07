Antetokounmpo registered 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-14 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 130-115 win over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo hasn't looked as dominant as he was last season in the current campaign, but he has still been Milwaukee's best player by a wide margin. He has scored at least 25 points in four straight games, and he has reached that mark in all but two of his games to date.