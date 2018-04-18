Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores team-high 30 in Game 2 loss
Antetokounmpo scored 30 points (13-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.
For the second straight game, Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton came up big but got very little help from the rest of the Bucks; roster. Antetokounmpo has now scored at least 20 points in nine straight games against the Celtics, and there's no reason to think he won't make it 10 straight Friday when the series shifts to Milwaukee.
