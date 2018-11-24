Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scoring barrage continues
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 35 points (14-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-12 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-114 loss to the Suns.
It's his second straight game with 30 or more points, his fourth straight with a double-double, and his 12th straight with at least 20 points. Antetokounmpo remains on pace for career highs in boards, assists and field-goal percentage, and the only thing still missing from his fantasy profile is a consistent three-point shot.
