Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scoring takes a back seat in loss
Antetokounmpo compiled 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 loss to Denver.
Antetokounmpo fouled out in Sunday's overtime loss, finishing with just 18 points to go with 12 rebounds an six assists. He was fourth on the team with just 13 field-goal attempts and his absence was obvious down the stretch. It doesn't get any easier for the Bucks as they welcome the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in what is now a must-win game.
