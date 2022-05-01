Antetokounmpo chipped in 24 points (9-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 win over the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo struggled with his shot but was still the most influential player on the court during the Game 1 win. It was the first time during the postseason that the MVP candidate shot less than 50.0 percent from the field, suggesting Boston's defense will likely make things a bit harder than Chicago did during the opening-round series. Regardless, the Bucks will have to rely heavily on Antetokounmpo -- even if he continues to struggle from the field -- throughout the second-round matchup, especially if Khris Middleton (knee) remains sidelined.