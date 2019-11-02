Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Secures double-dobule in win
Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.
Antetokounmpo absolutely dominated the Magic on Friday, scoring nearly a point per minute and finishing with his fifth-straight double-double to begin the season. It was good to see Giannis get back on track from the free-throw line as he'd failed to crack 60 percent from the charity stripe in any of his previous four appearances. The seventh-year forward continues to be one of the top performers in all of fantasy and is averaging 24.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 31.8 minutes through five games this year.
