Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points (6-12 FG, 11-15 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-111 win over Washington.

Antetokounmpo scored 11 of his 23 points from the charity stripe in this one, and while his shot volume was noticeably down, he still managed to turn in a strong scoring performance. Antetokounmpo also dished out a season-high 13 assists and recorded a pair of rebounds in the final minute of action to bring home a triple-double, marking his fourth of the 2022-23 campaign.