Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Seen with notable limp
Antetokounmpo (ankle) had a significant limp following Thursday's game against the Clippers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
The MVP hopeful rolled his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game but was in line to check back into the game at one point before ultimately deciding to sit the rest of the way. Milwaukee currently has a four-game lead on Toronto for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so it'd be reasonable for the Bucks to have him miss at least a few games to end the regular season. However, Antetokounmpo is in a dead heat with James Harden for the MVP race, so there certainly is an argument for having him continue to play through the ankle issue. Either way, the Bucks don't play again until Sunday in Atlanta.
