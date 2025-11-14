default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Doc Rivers said Friday that Antetokounmpo (knee) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo's availability doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering he had previously been listed as probable. The 30-year-old missed Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, but he'll get a shot at the Hornets on Friday night. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his last three appearances.

More News