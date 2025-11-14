Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Set to face Hornets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doc Rivers said Friday that Antetokounmpo (knee) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo's availability doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering he had previously been listed as probable. The 30-year-old missed Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, but he'll get a shot at the Hornets on Friday night. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his last three appearances.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy against Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Reaches 30-point mark again•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Monday•