Doc Rivers said Friday that Antetokounmpo (knee) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo's availability doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering he had previously been listed as probable. The 30-year-old missed Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, but he'll get a shot at the Hornets on Friday night. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his last three appearances.