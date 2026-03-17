Antetokounmpo was diagnosed Tuesday with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in one week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After previously missing time this season due to a left groin strain and a pair of right calf strains, Antetokounmpo is now in line for another multi-game absence due to a new injury. Milwaukee had previously listed Antetokounmpo as out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to a left ankle sprain, but it's the left knee injury that he suffered on an awkward fall late in Sunday's win over Indiana that will end up costing him time. With the superstar forward sidelined, the Bucks will continue to lean heavily on Kevin Porter, Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis to take on most of the usage on offense, while supporting players such as Ousmane Dieng, Jericho Sims and Pete Nance could have higher minutes floors. Given that the Bucks face a difficult path to securing a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, the team may not have much motivation to rush Antetokounmpo back to the court.