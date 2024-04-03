Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday despite continuing to deal with left hamstring tendinopathy. The superstar forward is averaging 31.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 37.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances.