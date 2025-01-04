Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) will play against the Blazers on Saturday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The Bucks will have Antetokounmpo on the floor against the Blazers on Saturday. The veteran big man is coming off two solid performances, recording double-doubles against the Pacers and Nets. He is averaging a career-high 32.4 points per game this season to go along with 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.
