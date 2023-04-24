Antetokounmpo (back) will return to the Bucks' starting lineup for Monday's Game 4 matchup with Miami, barring any setbacks ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 due to a lower-back contusion he suffered in the Bucks' Game 1 loss. After the Bucks rolled to a dominating win in Game 2 without the superstar forward, they fell flat in Game 3 and currently trail in the series, 2-1. Antetokounmpo has played only one complete game against Miami this season, and he finished that Feb. 4 win with 35 points (13-19 FG), 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes.