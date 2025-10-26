Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Set to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (toe) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo entered Sunday's matchup listed as probable, so his availability isn't surprising, though it's reassuring confirmation that the toe injury won't limit him. The superstar has started the season strong for the Bucks, opening with back-to-back 30-point double-doubles.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Notches massive double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shows out in season opener•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Active Wednesday•