Antetokounmpo (toe) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo entered Sunday's matchup listed as probable, so his availability isn't surprising, though it's reassuring confirmation that the toe injury won't limit him. The superstar has started the season strong for the Bucks, opening with back-to-back 30-point double-doubles.

