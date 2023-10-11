Antetokounmpo (rest) will make his preseason debut Sunday against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The Bucks rested several key players during their first two preseason games, but coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday that both Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (rest) will make their preseason debuts Sunday. Given the way the team has handled Antetokounmpo early in the preseason, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction against the Lakers, but it seems unlikely that his preseason usage is cause for concern once the regular season gets underway.