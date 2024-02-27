Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a nagging knee injury. There is no indication the star forward will be on a minutes restriction against Charlotte.
