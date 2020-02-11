Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Set to sit again
Antetokounmpo (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
The reigning MVP missed Monday's win over Sacramento following the birth of his son, and he'll remain out Wednesday heading into the All-Star break. All indications are that Antetokounmpo will participate in the All-Star Game on Sunday in Chicago.
