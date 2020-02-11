Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Set to sit again

Antetokounmpo (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

The reigning MVP missed Monday's win over Sacramento following the birth of his son, and he'll remain out Wednesday heading into the All-Star break. All indications are that Antetokounmpo will participate in the All-Star Game on Sunday in Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories