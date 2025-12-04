Antetokounmpo is set to undergo an MRI on his injured right calf Wednesday night, but head coach Doc Rivers believes that the Bucks' medical staff has ruled out an Achilles injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The early diagnosis of Antetokounmpo's injury is a "calf strain," but we'll have a better understanding of exactly what he's dealing with after the MRI results are released. The good news is that Antetokounmpo appears to have avoided a much more serious Achilles injury, but a calf strain can still result in a multi-game absence. If Antetokounmpo does need to miss some games, it'll be Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins running the show on offense and there will be more minutes available for guys like Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma.