Antetokounmpo posted 34 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 109-102 win over Orlando.

Antetokounmpo led all players in scoring in Monday's contest, posting his third double-double in the last five games. Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in 13 games, including in seven straight contests.