Antetokounmpo notched 34 points (14-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Cavaliers.

The Bucks struggled to get things going in the early stages against the Cavaliers, but Antetokounmpo carried the team on both ends of the court and lifted the team to a huge win. Antetokounmpo has been a double-double machine of late, tallying five double-doubles and one triple-double across his last seven outings. His two-impact and scoring prowess have him as a surefire fantasy stud, and a player that has consistently delivered first-round value every time he steps on the court.