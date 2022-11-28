Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 victory over the Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo had another double-double, his fourth one over his last six contests, and the Greek star has also recorded at least 25 points for the fifth game in a row. Antetokounmpo has not looked as dominant as he's been in past seasons, but that's because fantasy managers have already gotten used to his ability to be a player that delivers elite numbers on a game-to-game basis. For what is worth, he's averaging a career-best 30.9 points per game.