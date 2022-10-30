Antetokounmpo totaled 34 points (11-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-19 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 win over Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo has been forced to carry the Bucks offensively on a nightly basis with Khris Middleton (wrist) sidelined, and the Greek superstar has absolutely delivered -- he's posted at least 30 points in each of his last four games while also recording five double-doubles in five outings. A bonafide MVP candidate in the last few seasons, Anteteokounmpo is once again enjoying a blistering start to the campaign and he's getting even more attention this time around since he's been doing this without Middleton as his sidekick.