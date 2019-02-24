Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shines despite knee issues

Antetokounmpo (knee) tallied 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo shook off some knee soreness to contribute one of his trademark lines in the high-scoring victory, even as his usage was down a tick from its typically prolific norms. However, the Greek Freak made up for it with excellent efficiency, draining 56.3 percent of his attempts, including 75.0 percent from three-point range. The game also marked his fifth straight double-double, extending an outstanding month of February during which Antetokounmpo is now averaging 32.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal across 33.6 minutes while shooting 62.4 percent overall.