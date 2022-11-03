Antetokounmpo closed Wednesday's 116-91 victory over Detroit with 32 points (11-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and five steals over 30 minutes.

Antetokounmpo has reached the 30-point mark in six straight outings and has reached a double-double in all but one of his appearances to date, though that shouldn't be surprising considering how much of a fantasy stud he's been over the last few seasons. The Greek forward has started the season on fire and is averaging 33.4 points per game across his opening first seven games of the campaign, which would be a new career-best mark for him if he's able to sustain that throughout the entire season.