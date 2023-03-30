Antetokounmpo closed with 38 points (14-18 FG, 10-14 FT), 17 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 149-136 win over the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo posted team-high marks in rebounds and assists while finishing two points shy of the 40-point mark in a return after missing Monday's game due to a knee injury. Antetokounmpo has posted a triple-double four times this season, including in two of his last five contests.