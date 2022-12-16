Antetokounmpo ended with 19 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-13 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 142-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo played a season-low in minutes Thursday as the Bucks suffered a blowout loss. The two-time MVP is now shooting 21-of-56 from the field, 2-of-11 from three, and 21-of-36 from the free-throw line over his last three games. Fantasy managers shouldn't panic, as Antetokounmpo still ranks fourth in points, fifth in rebounding, and 30th in assists per contest.