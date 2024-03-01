Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to right knee patellar tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo being listed as probable has become customary, but he hasn't missed a game since Jan. 17 and has been sidelined just twice this season. Over his last 19 appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.4 minutes per game.