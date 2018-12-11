Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Should play Wednesday

Antetokounmpo stated after Monday's win over Cleveland that his neck is fine, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from Monday's lineup, although the issue doesn't appear to be anything serious. The Bucks likely held him out as a precaution, especially against a favorable matchup. Antetokounmpo figures to take the floor Wednesday at Indiana, but confirmation will come closer to tip.