Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shows no ill effects from injury Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) supplied 29 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 92-90 win over the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo's point total led all scorers, and his spinning left-handed layup with 1.9 seconds remaining proved to be the difference in the contest. The Greek Freak didn't seem to be hampered whatsoever by the twisted ankle he'd suffered late in Thursday's loss against the Timberwolves, as he posted his ninth performance of more than 20 points in the last 10 games. The fifth-year pro's capacity for multi-category production renders him an elite asset across all formats, and his scoring responsibility should seen an uptick from its already robust level while Malcolm Brogdon (quadriceps) remains sidelined for the next several weeks.
