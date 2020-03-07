Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shows out in loss

Antetokounmpo provided 32 points (10-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and a steal during the Bucks' 113-103 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Antetokounmpo was the only Bucks starter with more than 13 points, but assembled another superb outing even as the defense would keen in on him. That being said, Antetokounmpo was routinely posted up by LeBron James and looked exhausted throughout the night, dropping to 5-15 lifetime versus James. Visibly angered after the game, he might be worth any price in DFS Sunday in Phoenix.