Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shows out in loss
Antetokounmpo provided 32 points (10-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and a steal during the Bucks' 113-103 loss to the Lakers on Friday.
Antetokounmpo was the only Bucks starter with more than 13 points, but assembled another superb outing even as the defense would keen in on him. That being said, Antetokounmpo was routinely posted up by LeBron James and looked exhausted throughout the night, dropping to 5-15 lifetime versus James. Visibly angered after the game, he might be worth any price in DFS Sunday in Phoenix.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant display in 28 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Off night for reigning MVP•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Submits milestone performance•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominating performance•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Added to injury report•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.