Antetokounmpo generated 29 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes of Saturday's 112-103 win over the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo returned from a seven-game absence for Saturday's contest, but he didn't skip a beat. The superstar dominated Chicago, converting 66.7 percent of his field goal attempts and falling two rebounds short of a double-double, despite being limited to 25 minutes. Given Antetokounmpo's history of calf issues and the touchy nature of the injury, expect Milwaukee to ease him into his typical workload.