Antetokounmpo generated 37 points (16-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists during 27 minutes of Wednesday's 133-120 win over the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo played under 30 minutes, but it was more than enough time for him to put up a massive stat line. He was the only Bucks player to exceed 17 points, and he delivered a double-double while tying for the team lead in assists. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game during the 2024-25 regular season, and looks to be on track to record similar stats in 2025-26.