Antetokounmpo will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The announcement, which comes a week before Antetokounmpo's deadline to sign the deal, ends weeks of speculation and seemingly props the Bucks' window of contention open for the better part of the next decade. The contract will keep the two-time reigning MVP in Milwaukee through at least the 2024-25 season, when he'll have an opportunity to opt out of the fifth year (the 2025-26 season) of the deal. Antetokounmpo is coming off of a dominant 2019-20 campaign in which he averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in just 30.4 minutes per game. However, the Bucks flamed out against Miami in Round 2 of the playoffs, prompting an offseason shake-up that sent Eric Bledsoe -- among other assets -- to New Orleans and brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee.