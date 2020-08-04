Antetokounmpo finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

After the game, coach Mike Budenholzer said his plan all along was the rest the MVP for the entirety of the second half, and he followed through on that plan. Antetokounmpo still logged 16 first-half minutes and was plenty productive, though he struggled at the free throw line. With the Bucks virtually locked into the No. 1 seed in the East, it wouldn't be a surprise if Budenholzer limits Antetokounmpo's minutes, at times, through the rest of the seeding games.