Antetokounmpo (wrist) didn't participate Saturday at the 2023 Kia Skills Challenge at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jrue Holiday stepped in to replace the two-time league MVP on "Team Antetokounmpo," a three-man team that featured Giannis' brothers, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo. Though he's still nursing the right wrist sprain he suffered in the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break Thursday against the Bulls, Giannis hasn't yet definitively ruled himself from playing in Sunday's All-Star Game. Along with LeBron James, Antetokounmpo will serve as one of two captains for the game, with both players scheduled to draft their teams about an hour prior to Sunday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Expect more clarity on Antetokounmpo's status to arrive once the draft takes place.