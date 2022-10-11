Antetokounmpo (rest) will not take the floor again Tuesday versus the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Antetokounmpo has little reason to overload during the preseason having played live in a competitive setting not too long ago in the Eurobasket tournament. The Bucks also have a back-to-back preseason set on the schedule, so he could be back on the floor Wednesday for the preseason finale versus the Nets before Milwaukee opens the regular season next Thursday against the Sixers.