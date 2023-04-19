Antetokounmpo (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

There was hope Antetokounmpo would suit up Wednesday after being a mid-day upgrade from doubtful to questionable with a bruised lower back, but he will end up missing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round. The Bucks will likely to turn to Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles to pick up Antetkounmpo's vacated minutes while Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday should take larger offensive roles. Antetokounmpo's next chance to play will come Saturday in Miami.