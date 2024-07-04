Antetokounmpo is out for Thursday's FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament game against Egypt due to rest purposes, Harris Stavrou of Sport24 reports.
Despite continuing to deal with a calf injury, Antetokounmpo's absence Thursday is attributed to rest. The superstar forward should be available for the remainder of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
