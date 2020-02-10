Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out Monday
Antetokounmpo (personal) will not play Monday against the Kings.
The reigning MVP and his girlfriend welcomed their first child Monday afternoon, so Antetokounmpo will remain away from the team for at least one game as the Bucks seek their fifth straight win. Ersan Ilyasova should see an increased role Monday, as could Marvin Williams, who the Bucks signed as a free agent following a buyout from Charlotte.
