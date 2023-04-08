Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Raptors.
Antetokounmpo joins a host of Bucks who will take a seat and rest up with the playoffs right around the corner. Look for the team's depth players to take on larger roles in the contest as a result, while Giannis and the rest of the starting unit will aim to return for their first-round matchup.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will sit Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Surprise absence against Chicago•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records 45th double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Top scorer in limited time on floor•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shines with triple-double in return•