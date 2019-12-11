Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out Wednesday

Antetokounmpo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore right quad.

This seems like more of a load management situation than anything else, but it's still an interesting call by the Bucks, who enter Wednesday riding a 15-game winning streak. With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson could each be in line for increased minutes.