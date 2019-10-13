Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out with illness
Antetokounmpo (illness) will not play Sunday against Washington, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo went through pregame warmups, but the Bucks ultimately decided to hold him out of what's ultimately a meaningless game. The Bucks will also be without Eric Bledsoe (ribs), Pat Connaughton (rest) and Robin Lopez (rest).
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records second-straight double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in preseason win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 24 points in losing effort•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big stat line in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates the boards in tough loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates as Bucks go up 2-0•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.