Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out with illness

Antetokounmpo (illness) will not play Sunday against Washington, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo went through pregame warmups, but the Bucks ultimately decided to hold him out of what's ultimately a meaningless game. The Bucks will also be without Eric Bledsoe (ribs), Pat Connaughton (rest) and Robin Lopez (rest).

More News
Our Latest Stories