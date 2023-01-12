Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo appeared in the last five matchups, but he's been off his game since erupting for a career-high 55 points in a Jan. 3 win over the Wizards. He committed a season-high 12 turnovers in a win over the Raptors one day after the 55-point eruption, and he then averaged just 12.7 points on 34.4 percent shooting from the field and 55.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line over the subsequent three contests. The Bucks haven't indicated Antetokounmpo's sore knee is anything particularly worrisome, and the night off for the second half of a back-to-back set could be exactly what the two-time MVP needs to return to top form.