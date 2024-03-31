Antetokounmpo logged 36 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 win over Atlanta.

Although Antetokounmpo scored only 13 points in the first half, the All-Star really turned on the gas in the third quarter with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Hawks cut into Milwaukee's huge lead when Antetokounmpo took a seat, so he returned to the game in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. Despite a lingering hamstring injury, Antetokounmpo averaged 0.4 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 blocked shots and 1.0 steals over the last five games.