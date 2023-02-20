Antetokounmpo will undergo further testing on his right wrist Monday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo sustained his injury Thursday against Chicago and underwent X-rays that came back negative a day later. However, he didn't participate in the 2023 Kia Skills Challenge during All-Star weekend, and he played just 20 seconds with a wrap on his wrist during Sunday's All-Star Game before exiting. The Bucks resume play Friday against Miami, but a better idea of Antetokounmpo's status will likely come into focus based on the results from Monday's tests.