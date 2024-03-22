Antetokounmpo posted 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 victory over Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. While he was able to deliver a solid stat line, he didn't look like himself, and he allowed Damian Lillard to carry the team offensively on prolonged stretches. Antetokoummpo will aim to bounce back and deliver a better game against the Thunder on Sunday.