Antetokounmpo posted 36 points (15-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games for the first time since he did it six times in a row during the opening days of the season, and the two-time MVP winner also ended just three assists away from recording what would've been his second triple-double of the campaign. His game-to-game performances seem to suggest he hasn't been as dominant as he's been in past years, but the overall numbers still show he's an elite player and a dominant force on both ends of the court. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in November.