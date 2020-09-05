Antetokounmpo registered 21 points (7-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's Game 3 loss against the Heat.

Antetokounmpo ended Game 3 just one assist shy of a triple-double -- this was the third time in the last five games that he ended just two -- or fewer -- assists away from a triple-double. Antetokounmpo has scored at a high level for Milwaukee in the playoffs and has been a fantasy stud, but he has disappeared in key stretches of most games and that's one of the reasons why the Bucks are down 0-3 against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.