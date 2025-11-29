Antetokounmpo registered 30 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 118-109 loss to the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo returned after a four-game absence Friday and looked impressive, missing just four of his shots and ending just two dimes away from a triple-double. The Bucks came up short in the game, but they should be a far more dangerous team with Antetokounmpo as their go-to weapon on offense. This was Antetokounmpo's seventh game with at least 30 points and 10 boards this season. The star forward revealed he'll play Saturday against the Nets in the second leg of this back-to-back set, according to Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and he also acknowledged that he'll play more than the 28 minutes he logged Friday.