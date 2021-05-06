Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo missed one game on April 30 but hasn't looked affected by that ailment since returning to the court, as he has looked as dominant as he had been looking over the last few weeks. Even though the reigning MVP has missed quite a few games since the beginning of April, he remains an elite fantasy asset when he's on the court -- he averages 28.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game across 12 appearances since then.